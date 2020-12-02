Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.83-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.446-1.448 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.38.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.10. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

