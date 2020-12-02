VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,444 shares of company stock worth $9,950,052. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

