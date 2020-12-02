Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley Sells 1,714 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $23,361.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VIAV stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $21,511,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $10,572,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,524,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.