VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,611 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.