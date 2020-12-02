Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Vireo Health International in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VREOF stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Vireo Health International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

