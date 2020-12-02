Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,862,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

