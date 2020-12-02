Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.