Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $22,636,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

