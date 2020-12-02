Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 686 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $683,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,683,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $1,255,330.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,605 shares of company stock worth $46,864,007. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

