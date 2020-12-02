Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

NYSE V opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

