Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and $182,072.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.