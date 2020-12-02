Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

