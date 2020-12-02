Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

Shares of VMC opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

