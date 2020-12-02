Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

WCH opened at €106.25 ($125.00) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

