Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Get Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) alerts:

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €16.55 ($19.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.38. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.