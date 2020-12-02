Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) versus TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Financial Survey

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 2.61 $69.12 million $3.96 10.09 TowneBank $673.41 million 2.39 $138.78 million $1.93 11.50

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 25.03% 13.05% 1.19% TowneBank 19.47% 8.11% 1.09%

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.93%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats TowneBank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machines, telephone, internet, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2019, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and one branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates 42 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.