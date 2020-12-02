Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

