Waters (NYSE:WAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.