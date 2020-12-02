Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Get Watford alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Watford by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Watford by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Watford in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.