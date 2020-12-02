Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 23,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Get Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) alerts:

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.