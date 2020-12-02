Wedbush Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $34.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $27.50 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

COOP opened at $26.50 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,848 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $2,438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

