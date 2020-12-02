Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of WB stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Weibo by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Weibo by 722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

