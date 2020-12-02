Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $690,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

