Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

WES opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,015,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 930,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

