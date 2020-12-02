Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.