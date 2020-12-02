William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.14 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

