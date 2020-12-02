World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $115.49 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $793.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.
In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $76,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $760,819. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
