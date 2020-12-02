World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $115.49 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $793.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $76,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $760,819. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

