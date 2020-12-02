Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.41 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

