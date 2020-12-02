Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 75,563 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

