Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

XERS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.