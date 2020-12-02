Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.04

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 61346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,459,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

