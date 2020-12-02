Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

YAMHF stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.33.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

