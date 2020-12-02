Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yamaha in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $60.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Yamaha Corporation engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

