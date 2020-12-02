Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $32.84 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

