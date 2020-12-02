Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.09). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,264,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

