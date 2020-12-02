Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

