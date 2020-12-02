Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

WIFI stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

