Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.26.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

