Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $806-811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.24 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 520.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.33 and its 200-day moving average is $340.58. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

