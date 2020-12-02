Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

ZS stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

