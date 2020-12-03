11,815 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

