13,500 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

VST stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

