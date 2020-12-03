15,108 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.