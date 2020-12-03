2,011 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,297 shares of company stock worth $13,143,975. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.