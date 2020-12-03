22,402 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $36,119,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.