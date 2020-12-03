4,620 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 116.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,121 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

