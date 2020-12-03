9,500 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

NYSE:PBH opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

