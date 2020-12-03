Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 865.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.22. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

