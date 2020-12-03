Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Adaptive Medias alerts:

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -14.91% -43.80% -23.98%

Adaptive Medias has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inuvo $61.53 million 0.63 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.50

Adaptive Medias has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptive Medias and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Summary

Inuvo beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Medias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Medias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.