AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 176.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

